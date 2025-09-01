2025 summer transfer window deadline. All the moves
What you need to keep an eye on.
Football news Today, 04:50Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Today, September 1, the summer transfer window closes in the top European leagues. The Dailysports team invites you to follow along and see which deals will be finalized on this action-packed final day.
Note: All times in this article are given in Central European Time.
Main transfers of the day
- ✍️ Tariq Lamptey. Brighton ➡️ Fiorentina. Transfer.
Transfer window closing times
La Liga - window closes at 23:59
Serie A - window closes at 20:00
Bundesliga - window closes at 20:00
Ligue 1 - window closes at 20:00
Premier League - window closes at 20:00
Transfer deadline day live updates
- 10:50 Fábio Vieira will join HSV on loan from Arsenal with a purchase option.
- 10:30 The information about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s transfer fee to Manchester City varies. Alfredo Pedullà reports an amount of even €28 million, and the Italian is expected to earn €15 million per year at the Etihad.
- 10:28 Manchester United are still in talks over Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez. Both goalkeepers would like to join Rubén Amorim’s team.
- 10:00 The disgraced Adrien Rabiot will return to Italy. After the scandal in Marseille, the midfielder will move to Milan for €10 million.
- 09:56 Sunderland are targeting another high-profile transfer. The Premier League newcomer will sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey for €25+5 million.
- 09:47 Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Alexis Sánchez will join Sevilla after leaving Udinese as a free agent.
- 09:32 Jamie Vardy is close to signing a contract with Italian club Cremonese. The striker has already arrived for his medical examination.
- 09:22 Another player is set to leave RB Leipzig. Lutsharel Geertruida will move to Sunderland on loan. The Saints also have the option to buy him for €20 million.
- 09:20 Lois Openda is joining Juventus from RB Leipzig on loan. The Bianconeri will have the option to sign him permanently for €50 million.
- 09:10 Carlos Soler will go on loan from PSG to Real Sociedad.
- 09:00 And we're kicking things off with two blockbuster transfers! Fabrizio Romano has given his signature Here we go for Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool, while David Ornstein reports that Antony will join Real Betis on a permanent deal.
- 09:00 Welcome, Dailysports readers! In this live blog, we'll keep you updated on all the breaking news across the football world, with a special focus on the Premier League's transfer deadline. Let's get started!