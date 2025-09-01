2025 summer transfer window deadline. All the moves

What you need to keep an eye on.

Today, September 1, the summer transfer window closes in the top European leagues. The Dailysports team invites you to follow along and see which deals will be finalized on this action-packed final day.

Note: All times in this article are given in Central European Time.

Main transfers of the day

✍️ Tariq Lamptey. Brighton ➡️ Fiorentina. Transfer.

Transfer window closing times

La Liga - window closes at 23:59

Serie A - window closes at 20:00

Bundesliga - window closes at 20:00

Ligue 1 - window closes at 20:00

Premier League - window closes at 20:00

Transfer deadline day live updates