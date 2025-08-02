Time to say goodbye! Manchester City ready to sell several players

Manchester City is planning to make several sales if attractive offers come in.

Details: According to The Athletic, several players have been put on the Citizens' transfer list. We're talking about goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, midfielders Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips, as well as young midfielder James McAtee.

The transfer fees for these players have not been disclosed, but it's clear that Manchester City's management does not see them as part of the club's future.

The standout name on the list is England international winger Jack Grealish, for whom City paid €117 million. Last season turned out to be disappointing for the player: he spent 1,500 minutes on the pitch across 32 games, scoring three goals and providing five assists. It's been reported that Pep Guardiola was unhappy with Grealish's attitude in training and therefore no longer wants him in the squad.



