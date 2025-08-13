"This is the right move." Donnarumma's agent on the goalkeeper's next step

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new chapter for the shot-stopper.
Football news Today, 13:07
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Gianluigi Donnarumma's stint at PSG has come to an end, and now he is actively searching for new opportunities to continue his career. The goalkeeper’s agent has commented on his client’s future path.

Details: According to Enzo Raiola, the ideal scenario for Donnarumma would be a move to the Premier League. That’s exactly the direction they are working towards now.

Quote: In my opinion, the Premier League is the right step for Gigio, and that's what we're pursuing. There are no negotiations with Italian clubs. We are still stunned by PSG's treatment of Gigio, Raiola stated.

Earlier, it was reported that Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent, Enzo Raiola, was shocked and outraged by PSG management’s actions towards the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

Reminder: At this moment, the reasons behind the conflict between the club and the shot-stopper remain unclear, but the key turning point was undoubtedly Donnarumma’s exclusion from PSG’s final squad for the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham.

