Enzo Raiola: "We are shocked by PSG's treatment of Donnarumma"

New options are already on the table.

Details: According to SkySports, Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Enzo Raiola was left shocked and outraged by the behavior of PSG's management towards the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

"We are shocked by PSG. After four years of working together, there is no respect left at the club. We will also discuss this situation with our legal team. Gigio was even willing to take a pay cut, but PSG changed the terms again. Now we're considering our options. Perhaps there are clubs in the Premier League that can pay what is required. PSG is asking for a lot of money. They talk about respect, but in the end, it's all about money."

At this point, the root causes of the conflict between the club and the goalkeeper remain unclear, but without doubt, the key moment came when Donnarumma was left out of PSG's final squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham.

Reminder: PSG is ready to sell Donnarumma. Manchester United's goalkeeper is the top priority