RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Enzo Raiola: "We are shocked by PSG's treatment of Donnarumma"

Enzo Raiola: "We are shocked by PSG's treatment of Donnarumma"

The Italian goalkeeper's agent is outraged by the way his client has been treated.
Football news Today, 05:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Donnarumma in the PSG line-up Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

New options are already on the table.

Details: According to SkySports, Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Enzo Raiola was left shocked and outraged by the behavior of PSG's management towards the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

"We are shocked by PSG. After four years of working together, there is no respect left at the club. We will also discuss this situation with our legal team. Gigio was even willing to take a pay cut, but PSG changed the terms again. Now we're considering our options. Perhaps there are clubs in the Premier League that can pay what is required. PSG is asking for a lot of money. They talk about respect, but in the end, it's all about money."

At this point, the root causes of the conflict between the club and the goalkeeper remain unclear, but without doubt, the key moment came when Donnarumma was left out of PSG's final squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham.

Reminder: PSG is ready to sell Donnarumma. Manchester United's goalkeeper is the top priority

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
UEFA Super Cup UEFA Super Cup Fixtures UEFA Super Cup Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores