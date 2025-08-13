"It's great to start the season as the reigning Champions League winners." – Marquinhos shares his thoughts ahead of the clash with Tottenham

We're in for a thrilling encounter.

Details: Yesterday, the pre-match press conference was held ahead of the UEFA Super Cup showdown, where the current Champions League holders, PSG, will face off against the Europa League winners, Tottenham.

PSG captain, Brazilian defender Marquinhos, shared his thoughts and feelings ahead of what promises to be a historic match for both sides:

“Starting a new season after last year's incredible triumphs is truly special and motivating. That victory was an unforgettable moment in my life. But even the next day, my mind was already on what comes next, on chasing new glory. We've experienced both winning and losing in a final. And we know exactly which feeling we want to have tonight.” said Marquinhos.

According to the player, PSG's status as Champions League winners will play a big role heading into this clash:

It's great to start the season as the reigning Champions League winners. We're preparing for the final, and it's genuinely exciting—this will be my first time experiencing it as a PSG player. We're competitors, and we always want to win, pushing ourselves even harder. This is who we are as a team and as a club. Winning is fantastic, but we're always hungry for more. Our goal this season is to keep fighting for every trophy and to bring home more silverware, something only a few teams can achieve.

Marquinhos also shared his view on the team's recent signings, who are expected to strengthen PSG's squad:

Everyone knows the captain plays a key role when new players arrive, just as it happened with me when I joined the club. We're ready to help them and make sure they feel at home. The newcomers need to settle in quickly. Our coach is very demanding, and that's not easy if you're not used to it. That's when our role becomes crucial—talking to them, explaining everything. Our objective is to adapt as fast as possible to the team's and club's philosophy. I'm extremely proud and happy to be here, to have the chance to win another trophy. It'll be tough—our training only resumed a week ago while Tottenham are much further along in their preparations. But even if we're not at 100% yet, I know we'll give everything to achieve the result we want. I'm still hungry: I want to succeed, help the young players, motivate them, and make sure they keep moving forward. We also have a coach who will keep motivating and pushing us. That's how we'll make sure we're ready for the match," Marquinhos told the club's press service.

🎙️ Marquinhos : « C'est un réel plaisir de débuter cette saison en tant que Champions d'Europe et de pouvoir disputer ce match demain. »#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/Pn8pEFpczq — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 12, 2025

As a reminder, the PSG vs Tottenham match will take place today, August 13, at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Reminder: Officially: João Neves will miss the UEFA Super Cup due to suspension