Brann vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025

Brann vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025

14 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Bergen, Brann Stadion
Haecken
Haecken Haecken Schedule Haecken Transfers
The UEFA Europa League clash between Brann and Häcken, scheduled for August 14, 2025, promises to be a decisive second-leg showdown in this stage of the tournament.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • In the first Europa League match between Brann and Häcken, Brann secured a confident 2-0 away victory, putting them in a commanding position ahead of the return leg.

  • That win marked a crucial step for Brann in their quest to advance to the next round of the Europa League.

  • Brann are known for their solid defense and prowess on the counter-attack, a trait that was on full display in the first leg.

  • Brann exited the Champions League qualifiers after losing to Salzburg.

  • Häcken knocked out Belgian side Anderlecht in the previous round.

  • Brann have won just 2 of their last 5 matches.

  • Häcken have claimed just 1 victory in their last 5 games.

Match preview:

The first encounter, held a week ago on Häcken's home turf, ended in a convincing 2-0 win for the Norwegian side. That result gives Brann a significant advantage heading into their home fixture.

In the opening leg, Brann put on a disciplined and assured defensive display, denying the hosts any real chances while capitalizing on their own opportunities to score two vital away goals. Now, the team can afford a more cautious approach, focusing on game management and defensive solidity to protect their lead.

Häcken face a tough challenge: they must overturn a two-goal deficit on the road against a well-drilled opponent. The Swedish side will likely go on the offensive from the opening whistle, aiming to break down Brann’s defense and score at least twice to revive the tie. Their swift attacking game and ability to exploit the flanks could prove decisive in this contest.

Probable line-ups:

  • Brann: Dyngeland, Pedersen, Helland, Larsen, Soltvedt, Myhre, Sørensen, Kornvig, Mathisen, Magnusson, Gudmundsson.
  • Häcken: Berisha, Lindberg, Lode, Samuelsson, Lundqvist, Andersen, Lich, Gustafsson, Svanbäck, Brusberg, Launi.

Brann vs Häcken prediction:

The 2-0 away win in the first leg makes Brann the clear favorite to advance. Häcken will be forced to push forward in search of an early goal, which could leave them exposed at the back. Given the already shaky nature of the Swedish side’s defense, I’m backing the hosts to take the victory—they look ready for any scenario this match could throw at them.

My prediction: Brann to win the match (odds 1.56).

