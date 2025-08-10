Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 12, 2025, at Tehelné pole Stadium, Slovan Bratislava will host Kairat Almaty in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

This is the first official meeting between Slovan and Kairat in European competitions.

Slovan Bratislava are 9-time Slovak champions in the last 11 years.

Kairat have reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in eight years.

Slovan have scored six goals in their two home Champions League matches this season.

Kairat have kept a clean sheet in three of their four European matches so far this campaign.

Match preview:

The first leg ended in a sensational 1-0 win for Kairat in Almaty, meaning the Slovak side now have to overturn a narrow deficit.

Kairat come into this clash in fine form: confident home performances, including a 3-0 victory over KuPS, and three wins in their last five matches. The Almaty side will rely on swift transitions and a compact defensive line.

Slovan, the Slovak champions, are renowned for their attacking power — they thrashed Zrinjski 6-2 on aggregate in the previous round. However, Bratislava's defense has shown vulnerability, something Kairat will be eager to exploit.

This is the first official encounter between these teams on the European stage. Slovan have the edge in squad value and the backing of their home crowd, but Kairat have already proved they can handle opponents of a higher caliber.

Expect a tense and open contest: the hosts are likely to push forward from the opening whistle, while the visitors will look to play pragmatically and protect their lead from Almaty.

Probable lineups:

Slovan: Takács, Blackman, Bajrić, Kashia, Cruz, Pokorny, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss, Strelec.

Takács, Blackman, Bajrić, Kashia, Cruz, Pokorny, Ignatenko, Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss, Strelec. Kairat: Zarutsky, Kasabulat, Sorokin, Martinović, Mata, Tapalov, Arad, Gromiko, Jorginho, Santos, Satpayev.

Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat prediction:

Given Kairat's home win in the first leg, the Bratislava side must go all out in attack to at least level the aggregate score. Still, Kairat will surely have their chances going forward — the Almaty team are dangerous from set pieces and excel in fast counterattacks, which could be a major weapon against the hosts' open defense. In this scenario, it's logical to expect both teams to score. My prediction: both teams to score — yes (odds 1.74).