Official: João Neves to miss UEFA Super Cup due to suspension

Punishment from the past.
An episode featuring Neves and Cucurella https://x.com/Bluecoxtra

The player will not be able to help his team in the UEFA Super Cup clash.

Details: Today it was revealed that 20-year-old PSG central midfielder João Neves has been handed a two-match suspension for pulling the hair of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella during the Club World Cup final.

Back then, Chelsea gave PSG no chance for the gold medals, cruising to a 3-0 victory in the final. After it became clear to the Parisians that a comeback was out of reach, the match was marred by provocations and unsportsmanlike conduct from the PSG side. One of the flashpoints was the incident between Neves and Cucurella, when the Portuguese midfielder grabbed Marc by the hair. Neves was shown a straight red card, and today it was confirmed his punishment would not end there.

As a result, the 20-year-old Neves will miss the UEFA Super Cup match as well as PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

