Matthis Abline in the spotlight! Three clubs show interest in the Nantes striker

Nantes centre-forward Matthis Abline could be on the move this offseason, with several clubs expressing interest in the player.

Worth a read: Ajax vs Telstar prediction and betting tips 10 Аugust 2025

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old Ablin, currently playing for Nantes, is being closely monitored by a number of clubs.

The forward delivered a strong season, showcasing his quality, and now French giants PSG, Germany's Eintracht, and England's Wolverhampton are all eyeing the striker. No formal offers have been made yet, but that could change in the coming days. The journalist is convinced: Ablin will leave Nantes this summer.



In the 2024/25 season, the promising striker made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists. The statistics portal Transfermarkt values the player at 18 million euros.

See also: Liverpool suffers fiasco in pursuit of Bradley Barcola