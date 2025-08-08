RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Liverpool suffers fiasco in pursuit of Bradley Barcola

Liverpool suffers fiasco in pursuit of Bradley Barcola

The response was lightning fast.
Football news Today, 03:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Barcola in the PSG line-up Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The Parisians didn't even consider the Scousers' offer.

Details: According to ESPN, after Díaz's departure to Bayern, English side Liverpool began searching for a potential reinforcement on the left flank. Their attention turned to PSG's 22-year-old winger Bradley Barcola, for whom the Scousers were ready to splash out €100 million. However, the Parisians refused to enter into any negotiations and immediately turned down all offers.

Later, Barcola himself stated that he has no intention of leaving PSG for any amount of money and is fully focused on his performance and the upcoming season.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023. He has played 103 matches for PSG, scoring 26 goals and providing 30 assists. The winger’s contract runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €70 million.

Reminder: Well deserved! Bradley Barcola to extend his contract with PSG!

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores