Liverpool suffers fiasco in pursuit of Bradley Barcola

The Parisians didn't even consider the Scousers' offer.

Details: According to ESPN, after Díaz's departure to Bayern, English side Liverpool began searching for a potential reinforcement on the left flank. Their attention turned to PSG's 22-year-old winger Bradley Barcola, for whom the Scousers were ready to splash out €100 million. However, the Parisians refused to enter into any negotiations and immediately turned down all offers.

Later, Barcola himself stated that he has no intention of leaving PSG for any amount of money and is fully focused on his performance and the upcoming season.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023. He has played 103 matches for PSG, scoring 26 goals and providing 30 assists. The winger’s contract runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €70 million.

