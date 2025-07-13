Deserved! Bradley Barcola to extend contract with PSG!

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, PSG’s young star is set to sign a new contract with the club.



Details: After a standout season, Bradley Barcola will secure a fresh deal with this year’s Champions League winners. The journalist reports that the new agreement will run until 2030 and come with a significant salary increase. Whether a release clause will be included remains a mystery.



During the 2024/25 season, the 22-year-old Barcola featured in 63 matches for the club, netting 21 goals and providing 21 assists. He’ll have a chance to improve those numbers in the Club World Cup final. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €70 million.



See also: Premier League giants monitor situation as Donnarumma could leave PSG