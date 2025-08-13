RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news "This is an important match, a serious test and a great opportunity." - Thomas Frank on the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash

"This is an important match, a serious test and a great opportunity." - Thomas Frank on the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash

The Spurs' head coach aims to make the most of it.
Football news Today, 07:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thomas Frank gives an interview Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images

This is a major challenge for Tottenham.

Details: We continue to share comments and insights from participants ahead of tonight's UEFA Super Cup match, set to take place in Italy at Stadio Friuli between Paris Saint-Germain and England’s Tottenham.

The 51-year-old Danish manager leading Tottenham, Thomas Frank, shared his expectations for the match:

"For everyone connected to Tottenham, this is an important match, a serious test and a great opportunity. We will definitely accept this challenge and give it our all. We’re up against a very strong side, but we’re ready for it.

I have no doubt we’ll put up a fight. Of course, PSG are playing at a higher level and are in peak form, but we’re focused on ourselves and prepared for the upcoming game.

It’s true that our preparation has been more typical, and as coaches, we always prefer a normal build-up. On the other hand, PSG’s situation has its advantages: they played just a month ago, so they haven’t lost everything, there’s still that competitive edge in their bodies, and they’ll come out onto the pitch with plenty of freshness," said Thomas Frank.

Tottenham are the reigning Europa League champions, but according to bookmakers are considered significant underdogs in this fixture.

Reminder: Son Heung-min reached out to Tottenham fans in a touching video

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
UEFA Super Cup UEFA Super Cup Fixtures UEFA Super Cup Predictions
Related Game News
Marquinhos at a press conference Football news Today, 05:57 "It's great to start the season as the reigning Champions League winners." – Marquinhos shares his thoughts ahead of the clash with Tottenham
Donnarumma in the PSG line-up Football news Today, 05:05 Enzo Raiola: "We are shocked by PSG's treatment of Donnarumma"
An episode featuring Neves and Cucurella Football news 11 aug 2025, 13:38 Official: João Neves to miss UEFA Super Cup due to suspension
Related Team News
Football news Today, 05:22 Tottenham appoints new captain to replace Son
Farewell to the club? Donnarumma releases statement on PSG situation Football news Yesterday, 15:32 Farewell to the club? Donnarumma releases statement on PSG situation
Luis Enrique reveals who made the decision to leave Donnarumma out of the squad Football news Yesterday, 15:08 Luis Enrique reveals who made the decision to leave Donnarumma out of the squad
If Ederson leaves. Manchester City eye Donnarumma Football news Yesterday, 09:27 If Ederson leaves. Manchester City eye Donnarumma
Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Champions League medal Football news Yesterday, 04:54 Nasser Al-Khelaifi: "Ilya is a talented player of international caliber and a true professional."
Ilya Zabarny in Bournemouth Football news Yesterday, 04:30 Illya Zabarnyi bids an emotional farewell to Bournemouth after move to PSG
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores