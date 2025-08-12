RU RU ES ES FR FR
PSG vs Tottenham: Who will claim the UEFA Super Cup?

Miguel Solomons
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham prediction Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain
13 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Tottenham
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.45
In the UEFA Super Cup showdown set for Wednesday, August 13, PSG will face off against Tottenham. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take an early look at a betting tip for this highly anticipated clash.

PSG vs Tottenham: Match preview

Last season, the Parisians achieved a long-cherished dream—winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. They then went on to the FIFA Club World Cup and delivered an impressive run all the way to the final. However, they fell short of another trophy, losing 0-3 to Chelsea.

PSG did not play any friendlies and will not schedule any after the Super Cup either, with Ligue 1 kicking off on August 17. The summer transfer window saw them bolstered by the arrivals of goalkeeper Chevalier and defender Zabarnyi. Once again, PSG are among the favorites in every competition they enter.

Tottenham also pulled off something remarkable last season by finally getting their hands on a coveted trophy. The Spurs defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final and, despite a Premier League campaign to forget, secured a Champions League spot. Tottenham finished 17th in the English top flight.

They did not participate in the Club World Cup but played six friendlies during the off-season: one defeat, two wins, and three draws. After the Super Cup, Spurs will kick off their Premier League campaign against Burnley on August 16. This summer, the club strengthened with Palhinha but lost Son and, due to injury, Maddison—posing some selection headaches.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG have lost just one of their last five matches, as have Tottenham.
  • PSG have failed to score in only one of their last five games.
  • PSG and Tottenham have met just once before—back in 2017, when Spurs won 4-2.

Probable line-ups

  • PSG: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Djoué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
  • Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Johnson, Richarlison, Kudus

Prediction

PSG are the favorites in this match, and I believe they’ll be especially motivated to lift the trophy after their Club World Cup final defeat. Tottenham will put up a fight, but it looks likely the Parisians will come out on top. My tip: back PSG to win at odds of 1.45.

