Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and likely lineups — August 13, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and likely lineups — August 13, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham prediction Photo: x.com/PSG_inside/ Author unknownn
UEFA Super Cup
13 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
Review H2H Odds Prediction
The UEFA Super Cup will see French side PSG lock horns with England’s Tottenham Hotspur. The showdown takes place in Udine on Wednesday, August 13, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the likely outcome, goals, and outright winner of this clash.

Match preview

The Parisians enter the new season as Europe’s top side. Under Luis Enrique, PSG clinched their first ever UEFA Champions League crown and looked impressive at the Club World Cup—barring the final against Chelsea.

The French champions have kept their core together and are busy in the transfer market. PSG have officially parted ways with Milan Škriniar and are finalizing deals for Illya Zabarnyi from Bournemouth and Lucas Chevalier from Lille. Chevalier is set to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks, with strong Premier League interest swirling around the Italian shot-stopper.

These targeted reinforcements should at least maintain the team’s current level. Domestically, PSG have no real rivals, but another Champions League run won’t be a walk in the park.

It’s noteworthy that PSG have had almost no time to prep for the new campaign. The squad only just returned to training after a short break due to their Club World Cup exploits. That makes it all the more intriguing to see how ready they are for the season opener.

The Spurs are going through yet another rebuild. Despite a Europa League triumph—their first trophy in years—Ange Postecoglou was shown the door, with Thomas Frank (formerly of Brentford) stepping in as head coach.

Spurs’ owners have backed their new boss with serious transfer funds. They shelled out €25 million for Kevin Danso from Lens, €11 million for Luka Vušković from Hajduk, and €64 million for Mohammed Kudus from West Ham. Tottenham also bought out Mathys Tel’s contract and brought João Palhinha back to England on loan from Bayern.

Among the losses is long-time attacking leader Son Heung-min, who’s headed to MLS to join Los Angeles. James Maddison, recently back from injury, is sidelined once again and could miss the entire season.

Tottenham played six friendlies this summer, half of which ended in draws. Their only wins came against Reading and Arsenal, but in their final warm-up, Spurs were thrashed by Bayern—0:4.

Match facts

  • PSG have conceded in just one of their last five matches.
  • Tottenham have lost three of their previous four competitive games.
  • PSG average 2.2 goals per game; Tottenham average 0.8 goals per game.

Likely lineups

  • Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Paco, Hakimi, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé.
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Spence, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Palhinha, Sarr, Bentancur, Kudus, Johnson, Richarlison.

H2H

These two sides have never met before in an official match.

Prediction

Expect a high-scoring, emotionally charged contest with plenty of action at both ends. Tottenham, in the midst of a rebuild, are capable of springing a surprise, but the clear favorites are the Parisians. In their current state, it’s hard to see Spurs putting up much of a fight against such a powerhouse. My bet is on PSG to win and for the match to feature over 1.5 total goals.

