Son Heung-min addresses Tottenham fans in heartfelt video

Son Heung-min, who lifted a trophy with Tottenham last season, has now decided to leave the club and continue his career with Los Angeles FC.

Details: A farewell video featuring the South Korean star was shared on Tottenham's official social media pages. The touching message runs for two minutes.

Quote: “Dear Tottenham fans, you are always in my photos. Every time I celebrate, I create a memory of you. This is our moment. I take a picture so I won’t forget,” Son said.

Dear Spurs fans...



Earlier reports stated that the American club is ready to offer Son a blockbuster contract — with a salary in the region of $20 million per year. If the deal goes through, he would become the second-highest-paid player in the league.

Reminder: Son joined Tottenham in 2015 and has since made 454 appearances, scoring 173 goals and contributing 101 assists for the club.

Among the Korean’s achievements are winning the Europa League in 2025 and claiming the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021/22 season.