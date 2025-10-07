"This is the collapse of La Liga" - Marco van Basten shares his thoughts on the Barcelona vs Villarreal match being moved to the USA

The global football legend is clearly displeased.

This is a violation of tradition.

Details: The 60-year-old legendary striker of Ajax, Milan, and the Netherlands national team, Marco van Basten, shared his opinion on UEFA's decision to allow the Villarreal vs Barcelona match to be played in the United States:

"Why on earth is Villarreal vs Barcelona being played in the USA? What are we doing? Is this a comedy show? IT'S COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS. And, by the way, it's also cheating! For me, this is the total collapse of La Liga. UEFA HAS TO STOP THIS." Van Basten said indignantly.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner believes this will shatter the football traditions that have been built over centuries.

Throughout his career, Van Basten gained worldwide fame for his time with Italian giants Milan, with whom he won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, three Scudetti, two Italian Super Cups, and two Intercontinental Cups. The Dutchman is a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, claiming the prestigious trophy in 1988, 1989, and 1992. He also won gold at the 1988 European Championship with the Netherlands national team.

