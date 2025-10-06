Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe

UEFA makes a surprising decision.

This decision is regarded as an exception.

Details: Today, the UEFA Executive Committee has approved the relocation of the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona, as well as the Serie A clash between Milan and Como, to venues outside Europe.

As a result, Villarreal vs Barcelona will take place in Miami, USA, while Milan vs Como will be held in Perth, Australia.

The UEFA statement notes that the current FIFA regulations governing such situations are "not clearly defined enough," which forced the Executive Committee to temporarily authorize the holding of these two matches abroad.

See also: Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025

Previously, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin had stated that domestic league matches should be played within their home countries, but, as we can see, this did not alter the decision.

The 17th round La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona is scheduled for December 20, while the 24th round Serie A fixture Milan vs Como is set for February 6.

UEFA has approved a landmark move to allow Italian and Spanish domestic league matches to be staged abroad while reiterating its “clear opposition” to the plans, which it has granted “on an exceptional basis amid regulatory gaps at global level”.



UEFA president Aleksander… pic.twitter.com/i9UMAtopfh — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 6, 2025

Reminder: Change of course! Barcelona withdraws from the Super League