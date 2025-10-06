RU RU ES ES FR FR
Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe

UEFA makes a surprising decision.
Football news Today, 13:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rafael Yuste, Vice-President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

This decision is regarded as an exception.

Details: Today, the UEFA Executive Committee has approved the relocation of the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona, as well as the Serie A clash between Milan and Como, to venues outside Europe.

As a result, Villarreal vs Barcelona will take place in Miami, USA, while Milan vs Como will be held in Perth, Australia.

The UEFA statement notes that the current FIFA regulations governing such situations are "not clearly defined enough," which forced the Executive Committee to temporarily authorize the holding of these two matches abroad.

Previously, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin had stated that domestic league matches should be played within their home countries, but, as we can see, this did not alter the decision.

The 17th round La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona is scheduled for December 20, while the 24th round Serie A fixture Milan vs Como is set for February 6.

Reminder: Change of course! Barcelona withdraws from the Super League

