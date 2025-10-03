Course change! Barcelona withdraws from the Super League

The Catalan giant remains loyal to UEFA.

The parties have found common ground.

Details: According to the RAC1 portal, Barcelona is completely satisfied with the changes UEFA has made to the new Champions League format and now sees no need for the Super League.

The relationship between the Blaugrana management and UEFA has improved significantly, smoothing over all previous conflicts that had arisen between the two sides.

One example is the presence of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin this Wednesday in the Montjuïc box, where he watched the Barça vs PSG match live.

Now, Florentino Pérez is left almost completely alone with the idea of creating a Super League—an idea many clubs saw solely as a tool to put pressure on UEFA.

