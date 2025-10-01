Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given

A controversial moment.

On Wednesday, October 1, Barcelona and PSG clashed in their UEFA Champions League second group stage match, and midway through the first half a debatable incident occurred.

Details: PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi made contact with his opponent’s leg inside the penalty area, causing the Barcelona player to go down immediately. The referee waved play on, and even after a VAR review, the decision not to award a penalty stood.

📸 - BARCELONA WANTS A PENALTY HERE!



Reminder: PSG supporters have spread across the city, scattered all over Barcelona, with some shouting and directing insults at the Catalan club.