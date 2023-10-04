RU RU NG NG
Main News “This is a disgrace”: the MU legend blasted the team for defeat in the Champions League

“This is a disgrace”: the MU legend blasted the team for defeat in the Champions League

Football news Today, 05:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
“This is a disgrace”: the MU legend blasted the team for defeat in the Champions League Photo: British media

English football legend Rio Ferdinand praised the performance of his former club Manchester United in the Champions League.

Yesterday, the Red Devils hosted the Turkish Galatasaray and lost with a score of 2:3. This is the second consecutive defeat for Manchester United at the start of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

"You have to give Galatasaray credit, they punished Manchester United when they got their chance. One moment United show their potential and something positive, but immediately after that I'm in over my head. There's a lack of organization in this team .

This is a disgrace. We're talking about the Champions League. If you don't feel threatened, if you don't feel the space, you will be punished and we saw that tonight," Ferdinand told the BBC.

Let us remind you that in the first match of the group stage of the Champions League, Manchester United played away against Bayern and lost with a score of 3:4. The Red Devils have a game ahead of them against the main outsider of the group, the Danish Copenhagen.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Champions League
Popular news
UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Yesterday, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Yesterday, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Yesterday, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London About Yesterday, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news 02 oct 2023, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:50 Manchester United announced verdict on ten Hag after recent failures Football news Today, 06:30 Ronaldo faces new sexual assault lawsuit Football news Today, 06:00 Türkiye refused to host Euro 2028: the only candidate left Football news Today, 05:32 “This is a disgrace”: the MU legend blasted the team for defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 05:00 Lautaro Martinez reassures Inter fans Football news Today, 04:32 Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:30 German Union fans held a protest against UEFA Football news Today, 04:00 Joao Felix admired one Barcelona player Football news Today, 03:29 Arteta talks about Saka's injury in the Champions League match Football news Today, 03:00 Napoli have good news about Osimhen's future
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023