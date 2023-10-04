“This is a disgrace”: the MU legend blasted the team for defeat in the Champions League

English football legend Rio Ferdinand praised the performance of his former club Manchester United in the Champions League.

Yesterday, the Red Devils hosted the Turkish Galatasaray and lost with a score of 2:3. This is the second consecutive defeat for Manchester United at the start of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

"You have to give Galatasaray credit, they punished Manchester United when they got their chance. One moment United show their potential and something positive, but immediately after that I'm in over my head. There's a lack of organization in this team .

This is a disgrace. We're talking about the Champions League. If you don't feel threatened, if you don't feel the space, you will be punished and we saw that tonight," Ferdinand told the BBC.

Let us remind you that in the first match of the group stage of the Champions League, Manchester United played away against Bayern and lost with a score of 3:4. The Red Devils have a game ahead of them against the main outsider of the group, the Danish Copenhagen.