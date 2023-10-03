RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United suffered a home defeat to Galatasaray, despite holding the lead on two occasions

Football news
Yasmine Green
Photo: twitter.com/ManUtd Photo: twitter.com/ManUtd

The match at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Galatasaray unfolded dramatically. Rasmus Hojlund twice propelled the "Red Devils" ahead, only to be answered by goals from Zaha and Akturkoglu. A grave error by Onana led to Casemiro receiving a red card, and Galatasaray was awarded a penalty. Icardi failed to convert the penalty but managed to score three minutes later, securing victory for the Turks.

Galatasaray currently occupies the second position in their group with four points, while Manchester United languishes at the bottom with no points to their name. Bayern Munich leads the group with six points, and Copenhagen has one point.

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 2

Manchester United 2 - 3 Galatasaray

Goals: Hojlund, 17 (1-0); Zaha, 23 (1-1); Hojlund, 67 (2-1); Akturkoglu, 71 (2-2); Icardi, 81 (2-3).

