A scandal breaks out: Galatasaray is unhappy with the team's reception in the UK

The Turkish club Galatasaray criticized the British authorities.

In particular, the Turks accused the country of disrespectful behavior after the second round match of the Champions League group stage with Manchester United (3:2).

“We believe that this disrespectful behavior began with problems our players, coaching staff and club staff experienced in obtaining visas from the British Consulate General in Istanbul. These problems continued when the team entered the UK and constituted treatment contrary to universal principles of human rights .

The takeoff of our team plane late in the evening was delayed due to pointless and detailed luggage checks. The behavior of the official authorities during this process, showing disrespect and ignorance, demonstrates the wrong attitude towards our country.

No one should treat the players, coaching staff and management of the Galatasaray sports club, who are the pride of Turkey, this way. We declare our determination to fight to the end against those who behave unfairly," the club said in a statement.