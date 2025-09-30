RU RU ES ES FR FR
Thibaut Courtois matches 28-year-old milestone for Real Madrid goalkeepers

First since 1997.
Football news Today, 14:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Thibaut Courtois matches 28-year-old milestone for Real Madrid goalkeepers Getty Images

Real Madrid thrashed Kairat Almaty 5-0 away in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish club’s goalkeeper achieved a rare feat.

Details: According to Opta, Thibaut Courtois provided an assist for Kylian Mbappé, becoming only the second goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s history to register an assist in a Champions League match. The first was Santiago Cañizares, who set up a goal against Olympiacos back in 1997.

Mbappé also became the first player to score all of Real Madrid’s goals in a new Champions League season. He struck twice against Marseille and has now added another against Kairat — all three coming from penalties.

Reminder: In this match, the Spanish giants matched a unique record in UEFA Champions League history.

