Thibaut Courtois matches 28-year-old milestone for Real Madrid goalkeepers
First since 1997.
Football news Today, 14:52Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Real Madrid thrashed Kairat Almaty 5-0 away in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish club’s goalkeeper achieved a rare feat.
Details: According to Opta, Thibaut Courtois provided an assist for Kylian Mbappé, becoming only the second goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s history to register an assist in a Champions League match. The first was Santiago Cañizares, who set up a goal against Olympiacos back in 1997.
Mbappé also became the first player to score all of Real Madrid’s goals in a new Champions League season. He struck twice against Marseille and has now added another against Kairat — all three coming from penalties.
