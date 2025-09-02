RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Thiago Silva comments on his spat with Neymar during the Brazilian Serie A match

Rivalry only on the pitch
Football news Today, 05:38
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Thiago Silva and Neymar in a Brazilian Serie A match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/thiagosilva / Author unknown

Fluminense defender Thiago Silva faced off against his longtime former PSG and Brazil national teammate Neymar in a hotly anticipated Brasileirão clash against Santos. The two friends exchanged words on the pitch—a moment that Silva later addressed on his Instagram page.

Silva shared several photos from the match, captioning them with the succinct phrase: “Brothers off the field, rivals on it. Always respect, @neymarjr 💚🤝.” With this, the defender put to rest any speculation that the old friends had fallen out.

To recap, the altercation took place during the match on August 31. Neymar and Silva got into a heated verbal exchange and even jostled each other a bit on the field, but ultimately, things ended amicably. The showdown between Santos and Fluminense finished in a goalless draw.

Following the match, Santos sit 16th in the table with 22 points, while Fluminense are faring better—occupying 9th place with 28 points and two games still in hand.

