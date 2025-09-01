Once teammates, now rivals: Neymar clashes with Thiago Silva right on the pitch

Those days are long gone.

For years, Neymar and Thiago Silva played side by side—not only for the Brazilian national team, but also as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain. However, during the Santos vs Fluminense showdown, their old friendship was pushed far into the background.

Details: In the 82nd minute, tempers flared between the two players, escalating from a heated exchange of words to a physical confrontation. Neymar tried to defuse the situation by offering Silva a handshake, but Silva refused, which only fired up the winger even more.

Amigos, amigos, futebol à parte! 😅



Neymar resolveu pegar no pé do amigo e ex-companheiro de PSG, Thiago Silva, durante o duelo entre Santos e Fluminense.#Santos #Fluminense #Brasileirão pic.twitter.com/qQNjMuKEee — ge (@geglobo) August 31, 2025

The referee kept a close eye on the situation but chose not to hand out any disciplinary sanctions at that moment. It wasn’t until stoppage time in the second half that Neymar was shown a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct—though it was clearly unrelated to this particular incident.

For the record: The match between Santos and Fluminense ended in a goalless draw, even though Tiquinho Soares had a goal disallowed in the 90+5th minute.