'They're not robots' - Erik ten Hag can't explain Manchester United's poor form

Eric ten Hag has articulated that while he diligently compels the Manchester United players to perform at an elevated level, he also acknowledges their inherent limitations, emphasizing that they are not automatons.

The inception of the season has proven to be dismal for Manchester United. They have succumbed to defeat in three of their initial five Premier League fixtures, in addition to their lone encounter in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Presently, the team is enduring a disconcerting streak of three consecutive losses, during which they have conceded a total of ten goals.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend's match against Burnley, Ten Hag said a solution could be found.

“I push the team and demand high results from them from the very beginning of the season, but they are people, not robots. So why does this happen, why don’t they do what is expected of them? I'm trying to figure it out, find and come up with solutions, and try to motivate the players to do the work."

The "Red Devils" could boast commendable defensive statistics in the previous season, having conceded a mere 43 goals in the Premier League and keeping clean sheets in 17 matches. In stark contrast, the current season has proven to be nightmarish in terms of defensive solidity, with the team already conceding thirteen goals in six fixtures and managing just a solitary clean sheet across all competitions. It is worth noting that the club bid farewell to David de Gea, with whom they had enjoyed a 12-year association, during the summer transfer window, subsequently acquiring the services of André Onana from Inter for a fee of €52 million.

The team under Ten Hag's tutelage is scheduled to contest their next match today, as they embark on a journey to face Burnley.