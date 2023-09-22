RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Burnley vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Burnley vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Burnley vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023
Burnley Burnley
Premier League England 23 sep 2023, 15:00 Burnley - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, Burnley, Turf Moor
Manchester United Manchester United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 1.72

Welcome Bonus 150%
Parimatch 4.70
Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Burnley will host one of the medal contenders, Manchester United. The meeting will take place on September 23, 2023.

"Burnley"

After returning to the elite of English football, things are not going well for the team. In the four matches they played, they scored only one point and lost three times.

They earned their first point in the last round, drawing against Nottingham Forest with a score of 1:2.

Such a start leaves Burnley at the bottom of the standings and the chances that the team will maintain its residence in the elite of English football remain less and less.

By the way, Burnley will also probably have problems in the game against the giants of English football.

"Manchester United"

After five matches, the guests have scored six points and are in 13th place in the standings.

Such results for Manchester United look sad, given their disastrous start in the European Cup arena, where they already lost to Bayern with a score of 3:4 in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

If the hosts perform approximately at the expected level, then United completely failed in the opening rounds and now they need to rehabilitate themselves.

Interesting facts and match forecast

Burnley have lost their last six of seven matches.

Manchester United failed to start the season for the second year in a row, but in the last campaign they were able to return to the top 4. Now it is very important for the Red Devils to score points and they will make every effort to beat the championship outsider. I will bet on Manchester United to win with odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 1.72

Welcome Bonus 150%
Parimatch 4.70
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Salernitana Odds: 1.58 Frosinone Recommended MelBet
Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Superliga Denmark Today, 13:00 Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Lyngby Odds: 1.83 Vejle Boldklub Bet now 1xBet
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Al-Nassr Odds: 1.57 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now MelBet
Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.616 Darmstadt Recommended MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.71 Genoa Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:31 Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final Football news Today, 09:52 Bellingham missed training ahead of the match against Atletico Football news Today, 08:30 Sheffield United announce the death of a 27-year-old footballer Football news Today, 08:00 Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain Football news Today, 07:00 Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat Football news Today, 06:41 Messi reveals where his Ballons d'Or are kept Football news Today, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach Football news Today, 04:54 Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah Football news Today, 04:30 Harry Kane names two Bayern players who surprised him Football news Today, 04:00 Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023