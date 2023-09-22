Prediction on game Win Manchester United Odds: 1.72 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Burnley will host one of the medal contenders, Manchester United. The meeting will take place on September 23, 2023.

"Burnley"

After returning to the elite of English football, things are not going well for the team. In the four matches they played, they scored only one point and lost three times.

They earned their first point in the last round, drawing against Nottingham Forest with a score of 1:2.

Such a start leaves Burnley at the bottom of the standings and the chances that the team will maintain its residence in the elite of English football remain less and less.

By the way, Burnley will also probably have problems in the game against the giants of English football.

"Manchester United"

After five matches, the guests have scored six points and are in 13th place in the standings.

Such results for Manchester United look sad, given their disastrous start in the European Cup arena, where they already lost to Bayern with a score of 3:4 in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

If the hosts perform approximately at the expected level, then United completely failed in the opening rounds and now they need to rehabilitate themselves.

Interesting facts and match forecast

Burnley have lost their last six of seven matches.

Manchester United failed to start the season for the second year in a row, but in the last campaign they were able to return to the top 4. Now it is very important for the Red Devils to score points and they will make every effort to beat the championship outsider. I will bet on Manchester United to win with odds of 1.72.