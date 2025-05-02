“They deserve to play.” Slot plans squad rotation at the end of the season

Liverpool has officially turned its remaining four matches of the season into friendlies, as the team is no longer competing in any tournaments besides the Premier League. Arne Slot intends to use this stretch to tap into the squad's depth.

Details: Liverpool’s head coach emphasized that everyone in the squad deserves a chance, making rotation inevitable as the season winds down.

Quote: “It doesn’t mean we’re losing them. We have a lot of trust in the players who will be featuring now. I think some of them already deserved to play at the start of this season because they trained so well and are good enough to play for this club, but for the most part, I stuck with the same group.

This is also a chance to see what condition they’re in, and, looking ahead to next season—maybe just a little, but definitely also because they deserve to play,” Slot said.