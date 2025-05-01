Crouch believes Liverpool can become England's dominant force, but a special transfer is needed

This Premier League season, Liverpool have been unrivaled. Since matchday six, the team has claimed the top spot and shows no sign of relinquishing it until the end of the campaign. Former Reds striker Peter Crouch is convinced that this is just the beginning—if one key condition is met.

Details: The ex-Liverpool forward, who played for the club from 2005 to 2008, stated that if the Reds manage to sign Newcastle's Alexander Isak, they have every chance to dominate English football for years to come.

Quote: “I'm obviously biased, but I think if he joins Liverpool, the club will enter a period of dominance over the next two or three years, especially with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah having extended their contracts. Add Isak to that mix. I don't think there's a club in the country that could match them,” Crouch said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the Reds are willing to meet Newcastle's demands and spend £120 million to bring the Swedish striker to Anfield this summer.