There is a new star contender for Mount
Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Chelsea Twitter
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will not move to Manchester United this summer.
According to a source, the Englishman is much closer to a move to Bayern.
The club from Munich want to take advantage of the difficulties faced by the Red Devils in negotiations with Chelsea.
According to the latest information, MJ still decided to stop fighting for Mount and have now turned their attention to Brighton's Moises Caicedo.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:55 Real Madrid management is not satisfied with Ancelotti's work Football news Today, 05:40 Lukaku will consider offers from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:13 Youth Euro 2023 set a record for attendance Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea signs Jamaican wunderkind Football news Today, 04:53 Chelsea Stadium may be renamed Football news Today, 04:41 Mbappe almost cried because of the disruption of the transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:14 Another soccer star ready to go to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:00 There is a new star contender for Mount Football news Today, 03:52 Manchester City has successfully negotiated with the Croatian defender Football news Today, 03:40 Former Belgian footballer dies at 45
Sport Predictions
Football Today Switzerland vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football Today England vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football Today Norway vs France predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football Today Santos vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023