"There are three options for hosting the 2026 World Cup final" - Rafael Louzán reveals possible venues for the Mundial decider

The president of the Spanish Football Federation lifts the veil.

An incredible football festival awaits us.

Details: President of the Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzán has announced that, as of now, there are only three cities in contention to host the 2026 World Cup final:

"There are three options for hosting the World Cup final: Madrid, Barcelona, and Casablanca," Louzán stated.

See also: Power Dynamos vs Vipers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

At this stage, no final decision has been made regarding the venue for the upcoming World Cup final, but Madrid is currently considered one of the frontrunners.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the tournament draw scheduled for December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

🚨🗣️ Louzán (Spanish Football Federation president): "There are three options to host the World Cup final: Madrid, Barcelona and Casablanca." pic.twitter.com/k0tmRLB978 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 23, 2025

Reminder: The World Cup final could take place at Camp Nou