The transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star to a top Italian club is under threat

The Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi is likely to remain with his team for the next season, despite earlier interest from Juventus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Adeyemi's transfer to Juventus or any other club this summer is currently unlikely. Borussia Dortmund has no plans to let Adeyemi go, as he plays a crucial role in the new head coach Nuri Sahin's plans for the season.

It is known that Juventus had discussions with the player and even agreed on a five-year contract. However, the Turin club did not make any formal offer to the German club.

Adeyemi joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 from Red Bull Salzburg. He has scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in 66 matches for the Black and Yellows.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund officially confirmed their third transfer of this summer today, with the experienced central midfielder Pascal Gross joining from Brighton.