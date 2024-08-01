Confirmed. Germany midfielder moves to UEFA Champions League finalists

German midfielder Pascal Groß will play in his homeland for the first time in seven years. The 33-year-old Brighton player has signed a contract with Borussia Dortmund.

The amount of the transfer is not disclosed officially, but it is known that Groß has signed a contract with the Bumblebees until 30 June 2026. The player will soon join the team's training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

For the last seven years Groß represented English Brighton, for whom he played 261 matches, scored 32 goals and gave 52 goals.

But in Germany, before moving to the Gulls, he was a player of Ingolstadt, for which he played in 165 matches, noting in the opponents' goal 17 times and another 40 times helping his partners.

The transfer of Groß was the third for Borussia in the summer transfer window. Earlier, the Bumblebees signed Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy.

You can find all the transfers of Bundesliga clubs in the summer transfer window in the separate table.