The terms of Motta's contract with Juventus have become known. How much will he earn?

Bologna's sensational coach Thiago Motta is on the brink of taking over Juventus this summer.

According to Corierre della Serra, representatives of Motta and Juventus finalized the last details of the deal yesterday. Motta will sign a 2-year contract with the Turin club, with an option for an additional year. His salary at the new club will be 3.5 million euros per season.

There is no chance that Massimiliano Allegri will remain as Juventus' head coach next season. He will be dismissed even if Juventus wins the Italian Cup final against Atalanta.

It's worth recalling that under Thiago Motta's guidance, Bologna reached the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years. Before Bologna, Motta coached Spezia and Genoa.

Juventus currently sits in fourth place with 67 points after 36 matches.

Earlier it became known that Maurizio Sarri can replace Motta at Bologna.