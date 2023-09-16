RU RU NG NG
The sports director of Juventus clarified the situation with Pogba's contract and his doping test

The club is waiting for the results of Pogba's second doping test. Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has hinted that they could terminate Paul Pogba's contract because of the team's testosterone doping ban.

The footballer is currently serving a suspension after failing a doping test that showed elevated testosterone levels after Juventus' Serie A match against Udinese last month. Currently, the results of the second doping test are awaited, and if the results are positive, then Juventus can terminate the contract with Pogba.

Although the sports director of the club did not directly state this, they are waiting for the results of the doping test and, depending on the results, will discuss the future of the French midfielder. Giuntali added that this situation is unpleasant for the team, but the players are in good shape and moving on.

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus from Manchester United last summer, but only made ten appearances due to injuries.

