Main News

The situation with Mbappe will be resolved by the end of the week

Football news Today, 04:58
The situation with Mbappe will be resolved by the end of the week

The saga of France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's transfer to a new club will never come to an end.

New information about what is happening around the footballer was provided to the public by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

According to him, the star player has not yet made a final decision on his participation in the first match of the team in the new season of Ligue 1. Already this weekend, the Parisians will play the first match of the tournament against Lorient.

According to the journalist, the situation should be resolved by the end of this week.

In the absence of Mbappe, the Parisians will urgently complete the transfer of Eintracht striker Randal Colo Muani or Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos.

In addition, the club continues to try to negotiate the transfer of Barcelona's French winger Ousmane Dembele.

As for Mbappe, he was suspended from training with the first team and was not taken to the pre-season due to his unwillingness to renew his contract with the club. Rumor has it that the player will soon become a Real Madrid player.

