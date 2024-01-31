The Senegalese forward of Chelsea will not make it to the match against Liverpool

Senegalese forward Chelsea Nicolas Jackson will not be able to assist his team in today's match against Liverpool, contrary to Mauricio Pochettino's expectations.

The Senegal national team striker will miss the match due to the delay in his flight to England.

After exiting the African Cup of Nations, the Senegal national team players were initially instructed to return home before being released to their respective clubs. However, Jackson's flight to England did not take place at the scheduled time, making it physically impossible for the player to be present at Anfield.

Recall that the Senegal national team ended their quest for the African Cup of Nations in the Round of 16 after losing to Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout. The Lions of Teranga were unable to defend their title as African champions.

The 22-year-old Jackson played in all four matches for his national team in the AFCON, but he did not manage to score any goals.

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea for the 22nd round will take place today, January 31. The kickoff is scheduled for 21:15 Central European Time.