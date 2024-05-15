The reliable stand-in. Manchester City's backup goalkeeper impresses with his performances

The reserve goalkeeper of Manchester City, Stefan Ortega, demonstrates remarkably solid shot-stopping statistics after coming on as a substitute.

According to Opta data, the German goalkeeper has saved 11 out of 13 shots on target he faced after coming off the bench in the Premier League this season (85%). This includes each of the last 11 shots in succession.

11 - Stefan Ortega has saved 11 of the 13 shots on target he's faced when coming on as a substitute in the Premier League this season (85%), including each of the last 11 in a row. Priceless. pic.twitter.com/ISeQDlLwOE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2024

Recall, Ortega replaced Ederson in the goal for Manchester City yesterday in the match against Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) and several times came to his team's rescue. Particularly, the goalkeeper protected the City's goal after Son's one-on-one chance.

31-year-old Ortega joined City in 2022 from Arminia on a free transfer. This season, the goalkeeper has played 18 matches in all competitions, conceding 17 goals, with 8 clean sheets.

After yesterday's victory, Manchester City surpassed Arsenal by two points. Now, the fate of the title is entirely in the hands of the Citizens. In the final round, Pep Guardiola's team will face West Ham. Arsenal will play against Everton.