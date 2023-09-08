The PSG player is ready to die for this club

RU RU NG NG
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/r_kolomuani/

Striker Randal Kolo Mouani said he is ready to die for PSG, reports RMC Sport.

The young player spoke about his first impressions in the new club. He stated that he supported this club since childhood. He wanted to move to Paris and is glad he ended up here. He likes the project and the team. Kolo Muani said his goal is to win trophies. He is ready to give it his all on the pitch and he is ready to die in this shirt.

Also, he believes that the fact that PSG has many partners in the national team will help him. According to him, it is always nice to come to a club where friends play and develop together with them.

It will be recalled that PSG announced the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani on the last day of the transfer window. At first, it seemed that there would be no transfer at all, because Eintracht could not find a replacement for the Frenchman, but the case was closed. The amount of the transfer is 95 million euros, the footballer will play under the number 23 for the Parisians.

Last season, Kolo Muani played in the Bundesliga for Eintracht. The 24-year-old football player scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists. In the current season, he managed to play 4 matches and score 3 goals as part of the team.

