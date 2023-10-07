The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea

The match between Burnley and Chelsea in the 8th round of the Premier League took place on October 7th. The game ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the "Blues."
Goals for the pensioners were scored by Palmer, Sterling, Jackson, and an own goal was scored by Burnley defender Al Dahil. The only goal for the hosts was scored by Odobert.
After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned player ratings. The best player was recognized as Raheem Sterling (8.2).
High scores were also given to Palmer (7.6) and Gallagher (7.7).
The lowest rating went to two Burnley defenders: Al Dahil and Vitinho, both receiving a score of 5.5.
WhoScored ratings for the match Burnley - Chelsea - 1:4
