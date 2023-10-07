Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022

In today's eighth-round match of the English Premier League, London's Chelsea played away against Burnley. Under the guidance of Pochettino, Chelsea secured a confident victory over the Premier League newcomer. After conceding a goal in the 15th minute, the "Blues" responded with four goals. Before halftime, the Londoners equalized thanks to an own goal by Amin Al-Dahila, and in the second half, they continued their success. Palmer, Sterling, and Jackson were among the scorers.

Thus, Chelsea achieved a resounding victory, which marked their third consecutive win. Judging by the results of their recent matches, Mauricio Pochettino's team seems to be gradually overcoming their crisis.

It's worth noting that Chelsea scored at least four goals in an away match as early as April 2022. Back then, under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, the team left no chance for Southampton, winning 0-6.

After today's victory, Chelsea is in 11th place in the Premier League table with 11 points.