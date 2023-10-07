RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022

Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022

Football news Today, 14:43
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022 In today's eighth-round match of the English Premier League, London's Chelsea played away against Burnley. Under the guidance of Pochettino, Chelsea secured a confident victory over the Premier League newcomer. After conceding a goal in the 15th minute, the "Blues" responded with four goals. Before halftime, the Londoners equalized thanks to an own goal by Amin Al-Dahila, and in the second half, they continued their success. Palmer, Sterling, and Jackson were among the scorers.

In today's eighth-round match of the English Premier League, London's Chelsea played away against Burnley. Under the guidance of Pochettino, Chelsea secured a confident victory over the Premier League newcomer. After conceding a goal in the 15th minute, the "Blues" responded with four goals. Before halftime, the Londoners equalized thanks to an own goal by Amin Al-Dahila, and in the second half, they continued their success. Palmer, Sterling, and Jackson were among the scorers.

Thus, Chelsea achieved a resounding victory, which marked their third consecutive win. Judging by the results of their recent matches, Mauricio Pochettino's team seems to be gradually overcoming their crisis.

It's worth noting that Chelsea scored at least four goals in an away match as early as April 2022. Back then, under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, the team left no chance for Southampton, winning 0-6.

After today's victory, Chelsea is in 11th place in the Premier League table with 11 points.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Today, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Today, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Today, 15:17 Ten Hag elucidated the significance of the comeback in the match against Brentford for Man United Football news Today, 15:03 A French journalist strongly criticized Kylian Mbappé Football news Today, 14:43 Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022 Football news Today, 14:32 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:26 Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw Football news Today, 14:14 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:00 Juventus is stronger than Torino, and Milik scores in his second consecutive match Football news Today, 13:41 Pochettino: Chelsea asserted their dominance during the second half of the match against Burnley Football news Today, 13:25 Serhou Guirassy set a goal-scoring record of Bundesliga
Sport Predictions
Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023