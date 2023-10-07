Chelsea is emerging from its crisis: The Blues secured a big away victory against Burnley
Football news Today, 11:55
Chelsea is emerging from its crisis: The Blues secured a big away victory against Burnley
Burnley scoring first in the match against Chelsea. However, the Blues responded with four goals. Chelsea emerged victorious, thanks to an own goal by Al-Dakhil and goals from Palmer from the penalty spot, Sterling, and Jackson. This marks Chelsea's second consecutive win. The Blues currently occupy the 11th position in the Premier League table, accumulating a total of 10 points.
Premier League
Matchday 8
Burnley 1 - 4 Chelsea
Goals: Odobert, 15 (1:0), Al-Dakhil, 42, own goal (1:1), Palmer, 49, penalty (1:2), Sterling, 65 (1:3), Jackson, 75 (1:4).
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
Football news Yesterday, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Football news 05 oct 2023, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:00 Bellingham unstoppable: Real Madrid's midfielder scored 10 goals in 10 club appearances Football news Today, 12:46 Bellingham netted a brace as Real Madrid convincingly triumphed over Osasuna Football news Today, 12:25 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 12:25 Brighton vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 12:20 Andrea Belotti shared his thoughts on his performances with Roma Football news Today, 11:56 McTominay scored a brace in stoppage time, securing victory for Manchester United over Brentford Football news Today, 11:55 Chelsea is emerging from its crisis: The Blues secured a big away victory against Burnley Football news Today, 11:40 The Italian national team has announced its squad for the upcoming matches Football news Today, 11:27 The leader of Newcastle sign a new contract with the Magpies Football news Today, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023