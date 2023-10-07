Chelsea is emerging from its crisis: The Blues secured a big away victory against Burnley

Burnley scoring first in the match against Chelsea. However, the Blues responded with four goals. Chelsea emerged victorious, thanks to an own goal by Al-Dakhil and goals from Palmer from the penalty spot, Sterling, and Jackson. This marks Chelsea's second consecutive win. The Blues currently occupy the 11th position in the Premier League table, accumulating a total of 10 points.

Premier League

Matchday 8

Burnley 1 - 4 Chelsea

Goals: Odobert, 15 (1:0), Al-Dakhil, 42, own goal (1:1), Palmer, 49, penalty (1:2), Sterling, 65 (1:3), Jackson, 75 (1:4).