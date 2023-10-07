Burnley vs Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

After a summer ascendancy to the English Premier League, Burnley, under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, currently grapples with the rigours of the top-flight, languishing in the eighteenth position, precariously teetering on the precipice of relegation to the Championship. A silver lining, however, emerged this week as Burnley clinched their maiden victory of the season, triumphing over Luton Town on their turf. Meanwhile, Chelsea, in recent weeks, has offered a glimmer of hope to their ardent supporters. The 'Blues' have secured back-to-back victories in both the Premier League and the League Cup, maintaining an impervious defensive record. Can Mauricio Pochettino's burgeoning brigade continue this momentum?

The game between Burnley and Chelsea is set for Saturday, October 7th, with proceedings commencing at 16:00 Central European Time.

Below, we've furnished details on where this duel can be streamed in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Blitz ROA

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, K24 TV, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport Blitz ROA, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Africa - SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Uganda - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now

United Kingdom - now available in the UK

United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries: