Burnley vs Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Today, 07:08
After a summer ascendancy to the English Premier League, Burnley, under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, currently grapples with the rigours of the top-flight, languishing in the eighteenth position, precariously teetering on the precipice of relegation to the Championship. A silver lining, however, emerged this week as Burnley clinched their maiden victory of the season, triumphing over Luton Town on their turf. Meanwhile, Chelsea, in recent weeks, has offered a glimmer of hope to their ardent supporters. The 'Blues' have secured back-to-back victories in both the Premier League and the League Cup, maintaining an impervious defensive record. Can Mauricio Pochettino's burgeoning brigade continue this momentum?

The game between Burnley and Chelsea is set for Saturday, October 7th, with proceedings commencing at 16:00 Central European Time.

Below, we've furnished details on where this duel can be streamed in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Blitz ROA
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, K24 TV, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport Blitz ROA, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football
  • South Africa - SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
  • Uganda - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - now available in the UK
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
  • Angola - SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
  • Barbados - csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, YTV, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Gambia - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now
  • Ghana - DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Now Player
  • India - Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2
  • Ireland - Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Lesotho - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now
  • Liberia - DStv Now, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
  • Madagascar - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Mauritius - SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
  • Nauru - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Palau - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
  • Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now
  • Singapore - StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 2
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • South Sudan - DStv Now, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Sudan - DStv Now, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
  • Tanzania - SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
  • Tonga - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
  • Zambia - SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Blitz ROA
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:08 Burnley vs Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
