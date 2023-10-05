Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the eighth round of the English Premier League there will be a meeting between the teams “Burnley” and “Chelsea”. The teams will take to the field on October 7, 2023.

Burnley

This team is in its first season in the Premier League after returning from the Championship. Quite expectedly, they do not show a prepared game and for this reason they are at the bottom of the standings.

After seven rounds, they have four points and 18th place in the standings. Burnley achieved its first victory of the new season only in the last round, beating direct rival Luton away with a score of 2:1.

Chelsea

The Aristocrats had an extremely poor start to the season and after seven matches they only scored eight points. They are currently in 11th place.

In the last championship they finished in 12th place, so there is no need to talk about improvements in the Blues’ play yet.

In the last round, Chelsea played away against the strong middle team Fulham and won a fairly easy victory with a score of 2:0. Many analysts believed that this was a turning point and now the London team would churn out victories one after another.

Prediction for the game "Burnley" - "Chelsea"

Over the last six matches, Burnley were only able to snatch a draw from Chelsea once, and there is no need to talk about victories for the modest team. All this is an unfavorable sign for the hosts, especially given Chelsea's victory in the last round.

I will believe the analysts and bet on a clear victory for Chelsea at odds of 1.71.