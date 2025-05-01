The most attractive footballer Alisha Lehmann splits with Juventus player Douglas Luiz

Juventus women's team star Alisha Lehmann and Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz have ended their relationship, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The couple first started dating back in 2021, though they broke up a year later and only reunited at the start of 2024. At that time, both were playing in Birmingham, representing the men's and women's teams of Aston Villa. Last summer, they moved together to Turin to play for Juventus.

Douglas Luiz 🤝 Alisha Lehmann



The couple have now both signed for Juventus this summer! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/PtiaEvY2w8 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 6, 2024

Now, it appears their paths have parted once more.

It's worth noting that the Juventus women's team clinched the national championship, although Alisha Lehmann played a minimal role in this triumph. In 2025, she has logged just 37 minutes on the pitch, largely due to an injury sustained back in November last year.

Douglas Luiz has also missed significant time this season because of injury, making only 23 appearances across all competitions without recording any goal contributions.

The Juventus men's team currently sit fourth in the league standings and are battling for a Champions League spot next season.