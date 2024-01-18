The midfield from Tottenham is keen on making a return to Croatia

Tottenham's midfielder, Ivan Perišić, is on the verge of returning to his homeland with Hajduk Split, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the negotiations are progressing successfully and are in the final stages. Ivan Perišić expresses a strong desire to return to Croatia. Tottenham is prepared to loan the player until the end of the season. Perisic began his football journey in the youth academy of Hajduk, based in his hometown of Split. He spent approximately 11 years in the club's academy before moving to the French side, Sochaux.

On May 31, 2022, he joined Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent, becoming the fifth Croatian in the club's history. On July 23, he played his first match for the club against Rangers (2-1). On August 6, he made his Premier League debut, coming on as a substitute in the second half for Ryan Sessegnon in the home match against Southampton (4-1).

A silver medalist in the 2018 World Cup, Perisic is among the top three leaders in terms of matches played and goals scored for the Croatian national team.