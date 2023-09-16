The manager of Manchester United denied the crisis in the team

The head coach of Manchester United, Eric Ten Haag, denied the crisis in the team and promised to fix the situation, reports BBC.

Despite suffering a third defeat in four games at Old Trafford against Brighton, Erik ten Haag denied there was a crisis at Manchester United. Moreover, this is the third defeat for the team in the starting five rounds of this Premier League season. Pressure is mounting on the Man Utd manager, with fans booing him when he decided to replace Rasmus Hoylund with Anton Martial.

When asked about the crisis, Ten Haag said he doesn't feel it, but they should be disappointed and annoyed with themselves. According to him, they started the match well, created chances, that is, the team has everything to cope with this setback and promised to fix everything.

He is also annoyed by the team's slow start, but they must remain united. It's a matter of character, and everyone needs to see how strong and stick together they are. There is a sour mood around the club as a poor start has been compounded by serious injuries to key players, the sacking of Sancho and the scandal surrounding Antoni.

United have lost three of their five Premier League games this season. The team is in 13th place and has six points. On Saturday, September 16, Manchester United lost at home to Brighton.