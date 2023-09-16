RU RU NG NG
Main News The manager of Manchester United denied the crisis in the team

The manager of Manchester United denied the crisis in the team

Football news Today, 15:34
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The manager of Manchester United denied the crisis in the team Photo: https://twitter.com/ManUtd

The head coach of Manchester United, Eric Ten Haag, denied the crisis in the team and promised to fix the situation, reports BBC.

Despite suffering a third defeat in four games at Old Trafford against Brighton, Erik ten Haag denied there was a crisis at Manchester United. Moreover, this is the third defeat for the team in the starting five rounds of this Premier League season. Pressure is mounting on the Man Utd manager, with fans booing him when he decided to replace Rasmus Hoylund with Anton Martial.

When asked about the crisis, Ten Haag said he doesn't feel it, but they should be disappointed and annoyed with themselves. According to him, they started the match well, created chances, that is, the team has everything to cope with this setback and promised to fix everything.

He is also annoyed by the team's slow start, but they must remain united. It's a matter of character, and everyone needs to see how strong and stick together they are. There is a sour mood around the club as a poor start has been compounded by serious injuries to key players, the sacking of Sancho and the scandal surrounding Antoni.

United have lost three of their five Premier League games this season. The team is in 13th place and has six points. On Saturday, September 16, Manchester United lost at home to Brighton.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Yesterday, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:14 The sports director of Juventus clarified the situation with Pogba's contract and his doping test Football news Today, 15:34 The manager of Manchester United denied the crisis in the team Football news Today, 14:59 Newcastle beat Brentford not without problems Football news Today, 13:55 Inter defeated Milan in Serie A Football news Today, 13:41 Ronaldo scored his seventh goal in six rounds of the Saudi Arabian Professional League Football news Today, 12:54 Real Madrid is in the first place among income from sponsors Football news Today, 12:17 Valencia brings Atletico to their knees. Simeone's team lost their first match of the season Football news Today, 12:05 Brighton sensationally beat Man Utd, Spurs beat Sheffield in the last minutes Football news Today, 11:34 Epic victory for Dortmund, Leipzig destroys Augsburg. All results of the day in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:03 Juventus beat Lazio thanks to a brace from Vlahovic
Sport Predictions
Football 17 sep 2023 Sydney vs Western United prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023