Football news Today, 12:05
Oliver White
Manchester United and Tottenham hosted Brighton and Sheffield United in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Manchester United - Brighton - 1:3

Brighton didn't start the match so confidently, but that didn't stop them from opening the scoring in the 20th minute. Dani Welbeck took advantage of a cross from the right wing and put the team ahead. At the end of the first half, Manchester United equalized, but it was canceled after VAR review.

At the end of the second half, Brighton doubled their lead. Pascal Gross scored the second goal. Juan Pedro in the 71st minute brought the score to a crushing 3:0. After two minutes, Manchester won one goal, but it did not change the general situation. Brighton beats Manchester United with a score of 3:1.

Tottenham - Sheffield United - 2:1

Tottenham dominated the entire match on the football field. Because of this, the result is quite unexpected. In the first half, the home team had 12 shots on goal and seven on goal, but failed to score.

In the second half, the situation did not fundamentally change. Tottenham made 14 shots, but only one on target. Sheffield didn't have many chances, but they scored in the 74th minute. Gustavo Hamer put his team ahead.

The referee compensated for 12 minutes and this was enough for Tottenham to turn the tide of the match. In two minutes, the hosts hit Sheffield's goal twice and snatched the victory.

Premier League. Fifth round

  • "Aston Villa" - "Crystal Peles" - 3:1
  • "West Ham" - "Manchester City" - 1:3
  • "Fulham" - "Luton" - 1:0
