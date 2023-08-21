RU RU NG NG
Main News The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named

The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named

Football news Today, 12:55
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Photo: Twitter of the Ukrainian Football Association / Author unknown

The coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team under the guidance of Serhiy Rebrov has announced a list of 30 players who will participate in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against the England and Italy national teams.

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatolii Trubin (Benfica, Portugal), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid, Spain).

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Yefym Konoplia (both from Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Popov, Oleksandr Tymchyk (both from Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton, England), Ilya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth, England), Serhiy Kryvtsov (Inter Miami, USA), Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia).

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Mykola Shaparenko (all from Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov, Yehor Nazarina (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal, England), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona, Spain), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea, England).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Brugge, Belgium), Artem Dovbyk (Girona, Spain), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

Reserve list: Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Svatok, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok (both from Dnipro-1), Arsenii Batagov (Zorya Luhansk), Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk).

The Ukraine - England match will take place on September 9th in Wrocław (Poland). The Italy - Ukraine match will be played on September 12th in Milan.

Recall that Ukraine lost to England (0:2) in the first round of the qualifying tournament, but then achieved victories over North Macedonia (3:2) and Malta (1:0). Thus, the Ukrainian national team, with six points from three matches, is in second place in Group C.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ukraine Italy England European Championship
Popular news
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news Today, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news Yesterday, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news Yesterday, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby
"Dynamo" Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 12:54 Dynamo Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine, conceding the decisive goal in the 9
Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Yesterday, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:33 Atlético may sell world champions to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:24 Manchester City close to buying Belgian talent for €60m Football news Today, 13:13 PSG offered 70 million euros for the French striker Football news Today, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news Today, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news Today, 09:00 Bayern have decided on the condition for the sale of Pavard to Inter Football news Today, 08:00 Lens bought a striker who was interested in Chelsea and Arsenal Football news Today, 07:00 Ajax can help Trubin become the main goalkeeper of Benfica Football news Today, 06:00 Laporte's salary revealed after joining Al-Nasr Football news Today, 05:00 PSV agree on the transfer of an American from Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football Today Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023