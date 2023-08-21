The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named

The coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team under the guidance of Serhiy Rebrov has announced a list of 30 players who will participate in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against the England and Italy national teams.

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatolii Trubin (Benfica, Portugal), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid, Spain).

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Yefym Konoplia (both from Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Popov, Oleksandr Tymchyk (both from Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton, England), Ilya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth, England), Serhiy Kryvtsov (Inter Miami, USA), Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia).

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Mykola Shaparenko (all from Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov, Yehor Nazarina (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal, England), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona, Spain), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea, England).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Brugge, Belgium), Artem Dovbyk (Girona, Spain), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

Reserve list: Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Svatok, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok (both from Dnipro-1), Arsenii Batagov (Zorya Luhansk), Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk).

The Ukraine - England match will take place on September 9th in Wrocław (Poland). The Italy - Ukraine match will be played on September 12th in Milan.

Recall that Ukraine lost to England (0:2) in the first round of the qualifying tournament, but then achieved victories over North Macedonia (3:2) and Malta (1:0). Thus, the Ukrainian national team, with six points from three matches, is in second place in Group C.