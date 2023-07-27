The legend of Brazilian football called the player who is better than Messi and Ronaldo

Brazilian football legend Marcos Cafu expressed his opinion about PSG striker Neymar.

According to him, this football player surpasses such world football stars as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of the level of play.

“Neymar is a phenomenal player. Technically he is one of the best footballers I have seen in the last 20 years. He surpasses Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne and any other player with his skill. This player has amazing skills.

Neymar is a player we always have high hopes for in Brazil. When Neymar plays for our national team and when he is not there, these are two different teams. It really matters," said the former Brazilian and Italian Milan player.

Recall that Neymar has been playing for the Parisians since 2017, and his agreement is calculated until 2025.

Last season, the Brazilian played 29 matches for the French champions, in which he scored 18 goals and gave 17 assists.